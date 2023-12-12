The Dillinger Escape Plan Announce Reunion Show With Original Vocalist Dimitri Minakakis

New Jersey’s Dillinger Escape Plan started in 1997 and quickly perfected a frantic, math-damaged form of metalcore. Along with bands like Converge and Botch, Dillinger helped define the sound of underground metal and hardcore in the Y2K era, and then they went on to a long career — surprising when you consider how wild their live shows always were. The band announced their breakup in 2016, and the finished things out with a three-night stand at New York’s Terminal 5 at the end of 2017. Today, the band has announced a reunion, and it’ll be a version of the DEP that we haven’t seen in a long time.

Singer Dimitri Minakakis led the Dillinger Escape Plan from their inception through their first couple of records, the 1998 EP Under The Running Board and the classic 1999 full-length Calculating Infinity. In 2001, Minakakis left the band, and Greg Puciato took over as lead singer. Minakakis used to rejoin Dillinger onstage every so often, including at those Terminal 5 shows. Next June, Dillinger will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Calculating Infinity by performing the album in full for the first time ever, and Dimitri Minakakis will be back in the band.

The reunion show goes down 6/21 at the Brooklyn Paramount, and Dimitri Minakakis will be joined by Ben Weinman, Liam Wilson, and Billy Rymer. (Weinman co-founded the band with Minakakis. Wilson joined in 2000, shortly after the release of Calculating Infinity, while Rymer came on board in 2009, so he and Minakakis have technically never been bandmates.) In a press release, Minakakis has this to say:

It’s been a long time coming for this opportunity to perform in a project I helped create over 25 years ago. Having the chance to celebrate 25 years of Calculating Infinity with my closest friends in life is just a dream turned real. I’m looking forward to seeing all the old faces, as well as all the new ones. The Dillinger Escape Plan has always been more than just a band. We were a force of nature. This reunion show is our way of thanking the fans who have stood by us and the album we made in a small basement in NJ all those years ago.

Tickets for the reunion show go on sale Friday, and you can get them here.