Next month, PACKS, the project headed up by Toronto indie rocker Madeline Link will follow up their 2013 album Crispy Crunchy Nothing with a whole new LP called Melt The Honey. We’ve already posted the early singles “Honey” and “HFCS,” and now they’ve got another new track.

“Paige Machine” is a languid, country-flavored reverie with a whole lot of pedal steel. Its subject matter apparently has a lot to do with literary history. In a press release, Madeleine Links says, “Twain invested in a printing device called the Paige Compositor, spent his life’s savings on it, and it worked almost perfectly. It would have been revolutionary, but then the inventor, Paige, took it apart to tweak something, make the machine work even better, and it never worked again. They say that this failure led to Mark Twain’s decline.” Check it out below.

Taste The Honey is out 1/19 on Fire Talk.