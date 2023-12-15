King Princess Will Make Her Acting Debut In Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2

In 2021, Hulu ran the David E. Kelly miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers, adapted from Liane Moriarity’s novel. On the show, the titular group meets up at a California spa where things are not as they seem. The show had a cast of heavy-hitters that included Nicole Kidman, Regina Hall, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Bobby Cannavale, and Samara Weaving. Now, there’s about to be a second Nine Perfect Strangers season, and alt-popper King Princess, who has never acted onscreen outside of a music-video context, will play one of the strangers.

Variety reports that the second season of Nine Perfect Strangers will feature an all-new cast. Along with King Princess, the show will feature Christine Baranski from The Good Fight, Murray Bartlett from The White Lotus, Annie Murphy from Schitt’s Creek, and Dolly De Leon from Triangle Of Sadness. We know the names of the main characters — King Princess plays someone named Tina — but the plot’s details remain shrouded in mystery.

King Princess released her sophomore album Hold On Baby last year. The last time she was on this website, it was for commenting on this summer’s missing submersible, saying that rich people often do dumb things. She grew up rich, so she would know.