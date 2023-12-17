A couple days ago, Billie Eilish revealed that she’s almost done with her third album. To close out the year, the pop star made her third appearance on Saturday Night Live last night.

Introduced by Kate McKinnon and Barbie director Greta Gerwig, Eilish gave the television debut to her Barbie ballad “What Was I Made For?” with Finneas and a string section, as childhood photos of SNL cast members displayed behind them. Her second song was a cover of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” with jazz bassist Christian McBride.

In addition to performances, she appeared in the “Tampon Farm” music video short, which also had appearances from former cast members Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig (the two appeared in McKinnon’s monologue). Eilish also partook in McKinnon’s recurring sketch Whiskers R We, which had a lot of cats. And one music-related sketch was an ABBA Christmas album commercial with Wiig, Rudolph, McKinnon, and Bowen Yang as the pop group.

SNL also announced its Jan. 20 episode will be hosted by Jacob Elordi with Reneé Rapp as musical performer. Watch clips from the night below.