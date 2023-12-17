Watch U2 Perform “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” Live For The Time In 36 Years

During their residency at the Vegas Sphere — which has been extended until March — U2 have been having fun with the setlist. Last month, they played “Seconds” for the first time since 1985; in September, they performed Achtung Baby deep cuts for the first time in 30 years. On Friday, they covered Darlane Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” for the first time in 36 years.

The last time they performed the classic holiday song was on Dec. 20th, 1987 at the final show of the Joshua Tree Tour.

The other day, U2 also released an official video for “The Fly” from their U2:UV Achtung Baby performances.

Watch clips below.