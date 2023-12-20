Drake Shares “You Broke My Heart” Music Video Featuring Morgan Wallen

Drake has shared a music video for “You Broke My Heart” that features Morgan Wallen. Wallen appears at the beginning of the Theo Skudra-directed video, talking with Drake at a restaurant and commiserating over an ex before they head out to the street and to a car, which then explodes.

“You Broke My Heart” appears on the Scary Hours deluxe edition of Drake’s most recent full-length For All The Dogs. Wallen, despite controversy, has become a commercial juggernaut — the country singer’s most recent album spent the most consecutive weeks at #1 in 25 years.

Here’s the video: