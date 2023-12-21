Watch Rufus & Martha Wainwright Cover Sufjan Stevens On The Tonight Show

Earlier this year, Rufus Wainwright shared a covers album called Folkocracy, and his sister Martha, who’s also a critically acclaimed musician, appeared on a couple of songs. On Tuesday night, the two took the stage on The Tonight Show and performed a heartfelt rendition of Sufjan Stevens’ “Justice Delivers Its Death” from his 2012 LP Silver & Gold.

Rufus played this song with Stevens at the Wainwrights’ Noel Nights event in New York City on 12/16/18, the last time Stevens has performed in concert to date. Watch both performances below.