Massive Attack, Fontaines D.C., & Young Fathers Announce Ceasefire Benefit EP For Gaza Relief

Massive Attack, Fontaines D.C., and Young Fathers have announced the release of a limited-edition Ceasefire EP, with proceeds benefitting Doctors Without Borders’ emergency operations in Gaza and the West Bank. The vinyl is available for pre-order now and includes material from all three groups, with artwork designed by Massive Attack’s 3D.

“The hourly scenes of horror in Gaza, with hospitals and schools bombed to dust and innocent civilians, journalists and doctors killed in unspeakable numbers has been made so much worse by more than ten weeks of abject political failure,” 3D wrote in a statement, continuing:

We’re in awe of the Doctors Without Borders medics who place their lives on the line to help innocent civilians in Gaza. The Ceasefire EP is a tribute to them, and their incredible ongoing work in truly indescribable circumstances. We stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Fontaines D.C. added:

Fontaines DC join millions across the world in demanding an immediate ceasefire and a permanent end to Israel’s brutal occupation of Palestine. Since October, Doctors Without Borders have been on the ground in Gaza, where every human is an IDF target, risking their lives to give vital care to the thousands injured by Israel’s indiscriminate attacks on the starving and defenceless. We feel utterly helpless in what we can do at this point however we do hope our small contribution to this record can raise some desperately needed funds for Doctors Without Borders in Gaza. Ceasefire Now. Free Palestine.

