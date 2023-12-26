Fleshwater are closing out the year with a new EP. The band, featuring members of Vein.fm, impressed a lot of people with their late 2022 debut album We’re Not Here To Be Loved — including us — and their nu-gaze sound, combining elements of nu-metal and shoegaze, is in tune with the zeitgeist.

Sounds Of Grieving, the new EP out today, finds Fleshwater in moody, melodic, atmospheric form. It’s definitely an odds-and-sods situation; there’s an abstract electronic interlude, an acoustic version of “Closet,” and remixes of several other tracks from the LP. The band describes it as “seven songs reimagined and remixed.” But those who’ve been eagerly awaiting new Fleshwater music will surely be satiated. Listen below.

<a href="https://fleshwater.bandcamp.com/album/sounds-of-grieving">Sounds of Grieving by fleshwater</a>

Sounds Of Grieving is out now on Closed Casket Activities.