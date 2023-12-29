At Cannes Film Festival this summer, Christine And The Queens debuted a covers medley of “Night Fever” and “Stayin’ Alive,” two world-conquering smash hits from the Bee Gees’ Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. Today, the studio version is live. “Stayin’ Alive ! Chris Version” arrives with a video shot in Venice, directed by Chris.

A statement from Chris:

Art heals! Brings us all together again and again! Art is the experience of humanity, the joyful boat of the imagination, the fireside where we reinvent together – childhood

My masters use art as a magical refuge and I, in turn, take them along

masked, free of themselves into the sovereign realm of their own dreams.

Made in a few days, in an emergency with fabulous friends, generous strangers, the inhabitants of Venice the beautiful, this is our fond farewell to 2023

our PUNK gesture for a better future

see you soon,

Chris

Watch the video and the Cannes performance below.

I thought “To be honest” was one of the most underrated singles of the year.