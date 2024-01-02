moe. Share Statement On Possible Terror Attack Outside Their NYE Concert In Rochester

News January 1, 2024 9:33 PM By Chris DeVille

moe. Share Statement On Possible Terror Attack Outside Their NYE Concert In Rochester

News January 1, 2024 9:33 PM By Chris DeVille

A deadly car crash and fire outside a moe. concert in Rochester, NY last night is being investigated as a possible terrorist attack, an officer told local ABC affiliate WABC. At about 12:50AM, while some of the 1,000-strong crowd was filing out of the jam band’s show at the Kodak Center, a Ford Explorer heading eastbound struck a Mitsubishi Outlander, carrying the vehicles into oncoming pedestrians and two other vehicles. Two people in the Outlander were killed. Firefighters took an hour to extinguish the fire that resulted from the crash. First responders found at least a dozen gasoline canisters in and around the Expedition.

Today, the band shared a statement about the incident. Here’s their full message:

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Grimes Says She Is “Proud Of White Culture,” Complains About Being Called A Nazi

2 days ago 0

Taylor Swift Breaks Elvis Presley’s Record For Most Weeks At #1 On Billboard 200 By A Solo Artist

2 days ago 0

Phish Played A Gamehenge Set For The First Time In 30 Years At MSG New Year’s Eve Show

1 day ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest