moe. Share Statement On Possible Terror Attack Outside Their NYE Concert In Rochester

A deadly car crash and fire outside a moe. concert in Rochester, NY last night is being investigated as a possible terrorist attack, an officer told local ABC affiliate WABC. At about 12:50AM, while some of the 1,000-strong crowd was filing out of the jam band’s show at the Kodak Center, a Ford Explorer heading eastbound struck a Mitsubishi Outlander, carrying the vehicles into oncoming pedestrians and two other vehicles. Two people in the Outlander were killed. Firefighters took an hour to extinguish the fire that resulted from the crash. First responders found at least a dozen gasoline canisters in and around the Expedition.

Today, the band shared a statement about the incident. Here’s their full message: