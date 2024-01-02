Back in 2015, Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine, the Buffalo rap-fundamentalist brothers behind the insurgent Griselda Records movement, released Hall & Nash, a bracingly nasty collaborative album named after a classic ’90s tag team. (Scott Hall was still alive back then.) In the wake of that release, Gunn and Conway were building a serious underground following, and they got together with the always-busy Alchemist to record a follow-up album called Hall & Nash 2. That album is only just coming out now.

On Christmas, the Alchemist — a guy who’s constantly making great tracks, including fellow Griselda veteran Benny The Butcher’s recent Lil Wayne collab “Big Dog” — jumped on Instagram to tell the story of Hall & Nash 2. While they were planning the release of Hall & Nash 2, Gunn and Conway signed with Shady Records. Some of the tracks from the album came out in different forms over the years, but we’re only just getting the complete Hall & Nash 2 today.

Hall & Nash 2 was recorded in 2016 and originally set for release in 2017, but you really can’t tell. Schoolboy Q guests on “Fork In The Pot,” but the rest of it is just Westside Gunn and Conway attacking some reliably dirty Alchemist beats. These guys are all ultra-consistent, and the tape really sounds like it could’ve come out at any point in the past eight years. Stream it below.

Hall & Nash 2 is out now on ALC.