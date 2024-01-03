Iggy Azalea Seemingly Announces Retirement From Music
In the decade since “Fancy” took over the world, Iggy Azalea has still been making music, albeit for a far smaller audience. That’s about to end. In a lengthy message posted to social media today, Azalea seemingly announced her retirement from music. Like Lil Uzi Vert, she’s focusing on design instead.
Here’s what Iggy has to say:
This is gonna be long….
so only bother reading if you love me.
(If you still bother anyway you’re a weirdo who has been warned. 🤷♀️😂)
I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life.
For a long time I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world.
I know a lot of people have this idea that I was “bullied away from music” and that’s something I’ve always laughed at because I’d never be bullied out of anything!
In fact, I’m too stubborn.
I think I’ve even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don’t like being viewed as someone who quits.
In truth what I’ve known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about song writing.
To many of you that’s no shock to read.
It shows in my work. 🥲 Haha!
Jokes aside, i do spend a lot more time on that part of things… because Im most confident at that.
That’s why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album.
It’s been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven’t felt the urge to go back to it.
I feel really happy & passionate in my day to day life when my minds focused on that and so I want to stick to what’s undeniably best for me. 🌼
Cant wait to start sharing some of the things I’ve been involved in creating & hoping you’ll see my quirk & humor in anything I touch!
I know for some fans this probably makes you feel a little deflated –
I’m sorry to let you down.
But, it’s more important I don’t let myself down.
I hope youll understand.
Talk soon! I Love you. 🤍
Azalea’s most recent single “Money Come” dropped in August. Looking forward to the Number Ones column on “Fancy”!