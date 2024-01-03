Iggy Azalea Seemingly Announces Retirement From Music

In the decade since “Fancy” took over the world, Iggy Azalea has still been making music, albeit for a far smaller audience. That’s about to end. In a lengthy message posted to social media today, Azalea seemingly announced her retirement from music. Like Lil Uzi Vert, she’s focusing on design instead.

Here’s what Iggy has to say:

This is gonna be long….

so only bother reading if you love me.

(If you still bother anyway you’re a weirdo who has been warned. 🤷‍♀️😂)

I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life.

For a long time I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world.

I know a lot of people have this idea that I was “bullied away from music” and that’s something I’ve always laughed at because I’d never be bullied out of anything!

In fact, I’m too stubborn.

I think I’ve even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don’t like being viewed as someone who quits.

In truth what I’ve known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about song writing.

To many of you that’s no shock to read.

It shows in my work. 🥲 Haha!

Jokes aside, i do spend a lot more time on that part of things… because Im most confident at that.

That’s why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album.

It’s been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven’t felt the urge to go back to it.

I feel really happy & passionate in my day to day life when my minds focused on that and so I want to stick to what’s undeniably best for me. 🌼

Cant wait to start sharing some of the things I’ve been involved in creating & hoping you’ll see my quirk & humor in anything I touch!

I know for some fans this probably makes you feel a little deflated –

I’m sorry to let you down.

But, it’s more important I don’t let myself down.

I hope youll understand.

Talk soon! I Love you. 🤍