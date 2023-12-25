Lil Uzi Vert has joined the list of artists releasing new music on Christmas without actually putting it on DSPs, which puts them in the company of the Killers, M.I.A., La Dispute, kind of Father John Misty, and sort of Jack Antonoff. Uzi’s contribution to the holiday avalanche is “Red Moon,” a new single and music video available exclusively on YouTube for now.

In other Uzi news, they recently told TMZ that the upcoming Luv Is Rage 3 would be their final album, followed by a pivot into designing women’s clothes. “I don’t really wanna make music like that no more,” Uzi said. “I wanna make, like, women’s clothes. I been working in my office in my house.” Rap retirements are never particularly sticky, so Uzi fans shouldn’t worry too much about that one.

Watch the “Red Moon” video below.