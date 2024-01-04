In a few weeks, the Nashville singer-songwriter Katy Kirby will release Blue Raspberry, a new album named after the best flavor of store-brand gas-station soda. (If you’re out here drinking strawberry or pineapple soda, please reevaluate your life choices.) Kirby has already shared the early singles “Cubic Zirconia,” “Table,” and “Party Of The Century.” Today, she drops one last track on us before the album arrives.

Katy Kirby’s new song “Hand To Hand” is a soft, soothing reverie that seems to be about the aftermath of a terrible, drunken argument. Kirby writes and sings with tight precision, and the track has the sharp, well-crafted sparkle of an old-timey music box. In a press release, Kirby says:

I wrote this at a moment I was witnessing the gory breakdown of several relationships/couples all at the same time. I don’t really want to invoke the word “heteropessimism” here, but I guess it’s about something like it, or just about commitment in general. It all seems like such an incredibly risky idea? I’m feeling less dark about it these days, but I also fell in love with someone recently, so have tried to think about it less.

Listen to “Hand To Hand” below.

Blue Raspberry is out 1/26 on ANTI-.