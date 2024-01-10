Astrid Sonne – “Boost”

Astrid Sonne – "Boost"

New Music January 10, 2024 12:13 PM By James Rettig

New Music January 10, 2024 12:13 PM By James Rettig

Astrid Sonne is a Denmark-born, London-based composer who runs in the same circles as ML Buch and Erika de Casier (who coincidentally announced a new album today). In a couple weeks, Sonne will release her third full-length, Great Doubt, and she’s been rolling it out for a few months now. Today, Sonne is sharing “Boost,” a new single that alternates between sputtering swagger and a glassy sheen. “I made ‘Boost’ lying in my bed, it’s a quite energetic track coming from a not very energetic place,” Sonne explained. “There’s a sense of release to Boost and a feeling of not caring too much, which can be good sometimes when you need to seek out new settings.” Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:
02/03 Oslo, NOR @ Trekanten
02/06 Copenhagen, DK @ ALICE
02/08 Aarhus, DK @ PART
02/14 Barcelona, ESP @ Casa Montjuic
02/15 Lisbon, PT @ ZDB
02/27 London, UK @ ICA *
02/28 London, UK @ ICA *
02/29 Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew *
03/01 Manchester, UK @ White Hotel *
03/02 Glasgow, UK @ The Flying Duck *
* = w/ ML Buch

Great Doubt is out 1/26 via Escho.

