In February, Los Angeles folk musician Kayla Cohen is releasing a new album as Itasca, Imitation Of War, her first since 2019’s Spring. Its lead single and title track landed on our best songs of the week list last month right before the holiday break, and today she’s back with another new song, “Milk.” Cohen describes it as “one of my favorite songs I’ve recorded – it’s a night journey song, written in the Sierras while living near a wildfire.” Listen below.

Imitation Of War is out 2/9 via Paradise Of Bachelors.