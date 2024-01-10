Shinedown Salute Grandma Who Went Viral For Rocking Out At Their Show

Shinedown Salute Grandma Who Went Viral For Rocking Out At Their Show

News January 10, 2024 11:47 AM By Tom Breihan

You might not have a lot of use for Jacksonville active rock institution Shinedown, arguably one of the biggest bands in America. I might not have a lot of use for them, either. But you’d have to be a real asshole to begrudge grey-haired grandmother Lauri Norris her love of Shinedown. Last week, photographer Sanjay Parikh posted TikTok footage of Norris up against a barrier at a Shinedown show, absolutely going off to their 2008 song “Sound Of Madness.” She is in it, and the song sounds a whole lot better when you see her enjoying it.

Since it went up online last week, that video of Lauri Norris has gotten millions of views. Norris is apparently a fixture at Shinedown shows, and the band has already met her. On Instagram last night, the band posted footage of singer Brent Smith meeting Norris while on tour last year. In that video, Norris says she’s been going to Shinedown shows for 20 years, since the band’s early days.

Brent Smith has also posted a TikTok video of himself singing along with Norris, as she sings along to “Sound Of Madness.” It’s not really a duet, since all you can hear is Smith, but it’s a nice gesture.

As for Lauri Norris, she’s adjusting to her newfound viral fame. On TikTok, she’s posted messages to the world, throwing devil horns with her daughter and urging everyone to continue rocking.

On Norris’ TikTok, there are more videos of her having a great time at Shinedown shows. That video, it turns out, was not an anomaly.

This year, let’s all strive to be more like Lauri Norris.

Tom Breihan Staff

