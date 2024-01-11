Machine Gun Kelly Addresses Backlash Over Razor Blade Guitar

Machine Gun Kelly recently returned to rapping after spending a few years in the pop-punk trenches and repeatedly trolling the universe. The pop-punk phase may be ending, but apparently MGK is still a useful marketing figure for reasons related to both pop-punk and trolling. Schecter recently introduced a line of Machine Gun Kelly signature guitars, and one of them is shaped like a razor blade. Naturally, this has pissed off a lot of people.

Onstage, Machine Gun Kelly showed off his Razor Blade guitar and explained that it’s “kind of an ode to Tickets To My Downfall, the line on ‘title track,’ and also an ode to my twenties and all the crazy times that I had.” On his song “title track,” MGK sings, “I use a razor to take off the edge, ‘Jump off the ledge,’ they said.” Online, a whole lot of people see the guitar’s design as a glorification of cutting. On the song, the line could just as easily be a cocaine reference, which I suppose also isn’t great.

In any case, Machine Gun Kelly went on Twitter Tuesday night, taking about his “art” and implicitly defending the guitar’s design. Here’s what he wrote:

i’ll never explain my art, because true art is conversational and always up for interpretation, but i will say, most of you constantly interpret it wrong. and then blame me for your version of what you think my art is. ultimately im sad at how people perceive me in general. peace

If I was Machine Gun Kelly, I’d also probably be sad at how people perceive me in general.