Forester – “Grow” (Feat. Wye Oak)

New Music January 12, 2024 10:00 AM By Chris DeVille

David Parris and Xander Carlson, the LA-based electronic duo known as Forester, have a new single out today billed as a collaboration with another noteworthy two-piece. Forester’s new song “Grow” features Wye Oak, the longstanding Durham-based, Baltimore-founded indie rock duo. Really, despite the feature credit, it’s not a proper collab. “Grow” interpolates Wye Oak’s The Knot track “Milk And Honey,” turning it from a post-rock slow-burn into a slow-burn dance track. It works pretty well! Listen to “Grow” and the source material below.

“Grow” is out now via Sony.

