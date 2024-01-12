In a couple of weeks, Buffalo rap great Benny The Butcher will release his new LP Everybody Can’t Go. Benny puts out a lot of music, and it can be a mixed bag sometimes, but this is a major-label album with advance singles and everything. Thus far, it’s shaping up nicely. The Alchemist-produced Lil Wayne collab “Big Dog” is one of the best songs that Benny has ever released, and the Stove God Cooks team-up “One Foot In” is nothing to sneeze at, either. Today, Benny goes full solo on the new track “BRON.”

Benny The Butcher recorded “BRON” with regular collaborator Hit-Boy, but its regal horn blasts and neck-jerk drums are a little dirtier than what we usually hear from that producer. Benny sounds effortless on the track, putting some slick hesitation in his flow and talking some inventive shit: “I’m like Goldeneye Bond/ That’s 25 inf’ beams scopin’ out harm/ So how you n***as gon’ hide from us with polka dots on?” Check it out below.

Everybody Can’t Go is out 1/26 on Def Jam.