TiaCorine – “Yung Joc” (Feat. Luh Tyler)

New Music January 12, 2024 11:27 AM By Tom Breihan

Rap’s newcomers are forging new connections. North Carolina’s TiaCorine is a full-grown adult who’s been making music for a few years, but she really broke out with the viral success of her 2022 single “Freaky T,” a great homage to classic Memphis rap. Florida’s Luh Tyler, meanwhile, is all of 17 years old, and he just had a huge breakout year. Last month, he popped up alongside Veeze and Rob49 on “ATL Freestyle 1 & 2.” Today, TiaCorine and Luh Tyler, both of whom were in last year’s class of XXL Freshmen, join forces on a new single.

The new song “Yung Joc” does not flip “It’s Goin Down.” Instead, it’s got a blurry, hypnotic beat from producer Oronday, and TiaCorine and Luh Tyler both find room for darting, instinctive flow patterns. It sounds fast and slow at the same time; it’s a cool song. It’s got a cool skate-park video from director Fred Focus, too. Check it out below.

