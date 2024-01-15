Madonna Apologizes To Toronto For Saying “Hello Boston”

Madonna’s greatest-hits Celebration Tour was in Toronto this past week for two nights at the Scotiabank Arena. At Friday night’s show, Madonna accidentally said “Hello Boston” on stage before correcting herself — she had been in Boston for the two previous shows.

“Are you guys mad at me ’cause I said ‘Hello, Boston!’?” she asked the audience. “I’m sorry. What kind of fucked up shit is that? That would be like if you guys were saying, ‘Hey, Lady Gaga’s playing tonight!'” She laughed. “I wouldn’t like that. I mean, you know, nothing against Lady Gaga. Love her. I do! I love anyone shorter than me.”

Back in the day, Madonna and Lady Gaga did have an ongoing public feud after Madonna accused Gaga of ripping her off. But they’ve been on good terms since at least 2019, when Gaga was on the awards circuit for A Star Is Born. Last year, Gaga congratulated Madonna on selling out her Celebration Tour.