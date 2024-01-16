In 2019, the former Sonic Youth co-leader and general all-around underground music legend Kim Gordon released No Home Record, her first-ever solo album. In the time since then, Gordon has kept busy. She’s released music with her experimental improv duo Body/Head, and she’s also put out occasional solo tracks and collaborations. Today, Gordon has announced that she’s got a new solo LP, entitled The Collective, coming out in March.

As with No Home Record, Kim Gordon recorded The Collective with Justin Raisen, a pop producer probably best-known for his work with Sky Ferreira, Charli XCX, and Lil Yachty. Drummer Anthony Paul Lopez did some additional production. There’s a track called “Psychedelic Orgasm” on the album, and you know you want to hear a Kim Gordon track called “Psychedelic Orgasm.” “Bye Bye,” the album’s opening track and lead single, is equal parts jarring and accessible. It’s basically got a trap beat with urgent synth-squeals — a bit like the new Playboi Carti song — with occasional guitar-squall interruptions. Gordon’s vocal style is oddly well-suited for that kind of music. She spends most of “Bye Bye” rattling off consumer products in her endlessly cool deadpan.

The mysterious and slightly unnerving “Bye Bye” video stars Kim Gordon and Thurston Moore’s daughter Coco Gordon Moore. It was directed by photographer Clara Balzary, who is also the daughter of an iconic alt-rock bassist. (Her dad is Flea.) Below, check out the “Bye Bye” video, the tracklist for The Collective, and the short list of upcoming solo shows that Kim Gordon is playing.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bye Bye”

01 “The Candy House”

03 “I Don’t Miss My Mind”

04 “I’m A Man”

05 “Trophies”

06 “It’s Dark Inside”

07 “Psychedelic Orgasm”

08 “Tree House”

09 “Shelf Warmer”

10 “The Believers”

11 “Dream Dollar”

TOUR DATES:

3/21 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

3/22 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

3/23 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

3/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

3/29 – Ventura, CA @ Music Hall

3/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

The Collective is out 3/8 on Matador.