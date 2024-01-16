Last month, the New York City band Punchlove released “Deadlands,” which landed on our final best new songs list of 2023. Today, they’re announcing their debut full-length album, Channels, which will be out in March. New single “Screwdriver” is about “the uncanny ability of the brain to change memories from nuanced to nostalgic and from complicated to unrealistically simple,” as the group’s Jillian Olesen explains. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Locusts (Intro)”

02 “Breeze”

03 “Screwdriver”

04 “Pigeon”

05 “Dead Lands”

06 “Apartment”

07 “(65536)”

08 “Birdsong”

09 “Guilt”

10 “Elapse”

11 “Corridor”

Channels is out 3/1 via Kanine Records.