Phish Announce Mondegreen Festival

Phish have announced a new four-day event called Mondegreen, the eleventh festival the band has self-produced and their first since 2015’s Magnaball. Mondegreen will take place at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware — it’ll be their first time performing in the state in over two decades. Mondegreen will take place from August 15 to 18.

Phish will perform over four days and nights, and a press release promises “an array of interactive fan experiences, specially curated regional food and drink, art installations, and much more.” On-site camping and hotel options are available. Travel packages go on sale this Thursday (January 18) at 11AM ET, and weekend passes will go on sale on Friday at the same time. More details here.

This is the third big event that Phish have planned for 2024. Next month, they’ll perform at Moon Palace Cancún in Mexico for a four-night concert vacation. And in April, they’ll be the next band to perform a Vegas Sphere residency following U2.