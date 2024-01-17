Kurt Cobain-Inspired Opera Last Days Is Coming To America

Back in 2022, an opera adaptation of Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film Last Days had its debut at the Royal Opera House’s Linbury Theatre in London. Last Days is a fictionalized account of the final days before Kurt Cobain’s death, and the opera version retains that conceit — though Cobain’s estate wasn’t happy about the adaptation. And next month, as Brooklyn Vegan points out, the Last Days opera will have its US premiere at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

The opera was composed by Oliver Leith, and co-directed by Matt Copson and Anna Morrissey. It stars Agathe Rousselle, who you might know from Titane, as the central figure of the narrative, named Blake. Here is the opera’s official description:

Blake a successful musician, has recently escaped rehab to return home. The safety of his house is soon disrupted by a slew of unwelcome guests—an insistent delivery worker, a pair of Mormons on a mission, a chorus of scrounging friends, and the ominous figure of the property’s groundskeeper. Matters are made worse by the never-ending phone calls from his Manager and presence of a Private Investigator and Superfan stalking nearby. Blake responds by hiding and disassociating from his surroundings. As the chaos around him reaches an apex, a ghostly apparition or a magician appears before Blake offering him a way out—in the form of a bullet. Blake is left alone—at last—with nothing to confront but himself. Realizing he is existentially trapped, he chooses to end it all, and with his death, the last days are over.

In 2022, Caroline Polachek sang a piece from the Last Days opera.