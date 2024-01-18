In just under a month, Laura Jane Grace is releasing a new solo album, Hole In My Head. We’ve heard a handful of songs from it already — “Dysphoria Hoodie,” the title track, and most recently “Cuffing Season” — and today she’s back with another one, “Birds Talk Too,” written with a guitar gifted to her by the Japanese tattoo artist Gakkin, who has given Grace much of her ink.

“I traveled all around the world getting the work done literally starting with my feet and ending with getting my head tattooed in Amsterdam in July of 2022,” Grace explained. “At the end of our session, Gakkin gifted me a hand-painted Gretsch guitar, covered in beautiful, intricate, swirling design. I took the guitar back to my hotel room and immediately wrote ‘Birds Talk Too’. The lyrical references are all Amsterdam: Schipol is the airport, Rookies is my favourite cannabis cafe and Champagne Haze is my favourite strain.”

Listen below.

Hole In My Head is out 2/16 via Polyvinyl.