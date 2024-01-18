Burial Announces “Dreamfear / Boy Sent From Above” 12″ Out Next Month Via XL Recordings

If you’re tapped in like that, you probably know what I’m about to say: Burial is putting out a new 12″ soon, and it’s his first solo release for XL Recordings. XL started teasing a team-up with the legendary producer earlier this month, and posters advertising the release have popped up in select cities. Historically, Burial has put out music via his own Hyperdub label, though this is not his first brush with XL — in 2020, a 12″ collaboration with Thom Yorke and Four Tet came out through the label.

Today, XL Recordings has officially announced the Burial 12″. It’ll be released on February 9 on vinyl and digitally. The two tracks on it are called “Dreamfear” and “Boy Sent From Above.” Earlier this week, a limited-edition run of the 12″ started appearing in record stores, and Burial-heads are already on the hunt.

In addition to the 12″, XL has released Burial merchandise: some t-shirts and a hoodie. Pre-order everything here.