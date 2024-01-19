Judas Priest are charging ahead toward the release of Invincible Shield, their first album in six years. The heavy metal heroes shared opening track “Panic Attack” and “Trial By Fire” last fall. Now, with the March 8 release date suddenly much closer, they’re back with the fittingly sacrelegious “Crown Of Horns.”

The tune begins with some marvelous “Eruption”-style unaccompanied shredding before settling into a midtempo hard-rock churn. “Heavy is the crown of horns that rests upon this head,” goes the chorus, but fans of proudly flashy finger-tapping guitar solos should stick around until the bridge. Listen below.

Invincible Shield is out 3/8 on Sony.