The members of the Buffalo rap family Griselda remain as busy as ever. A few months ago, for instance, the eternally hard elder Conway The Machine released his indie album Won’t He Do It. That one found Conway rapping alongside his Griselda compatriots, as well as rap monsters like Fabolous, Juicy J, and Conway The Machine. Conway is apparently getting ready to release a whole new album called Won’t He Do It: Side B, and the first proper single is out today.

On “Give & Give,” Conway teams up with Cool N Dre, the veteran Miami production team behind hits like Ja Rule’s “New York” and the Game’s “Hate It Or Love It.” For “Give & Give,” they’ve given Conway a gorgeous helium-gospel beat, and he’s responded by going into a wildly impressive locked-in flow. The song is all verse, no chorus, and it rides the same rhyme scheme throughout: “It’s gory gory, my aura more of a horror story/ The 40 pourin’, I wet up their street, I’m Stormin’ Norman.” Listen below.