Joey Bada$$ – “Passports & Suitcases” (Feat. KayCyy)

Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$ got his start as a hyped-up teenager at the tail-end of the blog era, making hard, direct boom-bap that knowingly evoked the grimiest music that came out of his home borough in the ’90s. Over the years, he’s subtly tweaked his sound, updating it and sometimes making it more melodic. 2000, the last Joey Bada$$ album, came out in 2022. Today, he’s got a new single.

Joey Bada$$ made his new track “Passports & Suitcases” with Kenya-born R&B singer KayCyy and production duo boysarerolling, two brothers from New York who have worked with people like Lil Tecca and Peezy. It’s a soft, melodic love song built on an Alex Isley sample, and it finds Joey slipping into a warm singsong. He’s a pretty good singer, and the depth in his voice works nicely here. Listen below.

“Passports & Suitcases” is out now on Pro Era/GoodTalk/Columbia.