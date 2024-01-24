Sammy Hagar Learns His Real Biological Surname On Finding Your Roots

News January 23, 2024 7:16 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Sammy Hagar appeared on the latest episode of Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s PBS series Finding Your Roots. The musician made many discoveries about his heritage, the most shocking one being that he cannot be traced back to any Hagars, meaning that’s not his biological surname.

The Red Rocker was told his surname is actually Belcher, to which he responded, “What a trip!” He also discussed his family, sharing a story about his grandfather stealing fishing gear from stores. Watch below.

