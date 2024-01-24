Empress Of – “What’s Love” (Feat. MUNA)

By Chris DeVille

For Your Consideration, the first full-length Empress Of album since 2020 (though she dropped the Save Me EP in 2022), is coming in March. Lorely Rodriguez explains the title: “I was in love with a director and he was announcing his ‘For Your Consideration’ campaign for the Oscars. He took me up on a hill and said he was emotionally unavailable and he kind of broke my heart. I went into the studio that day and we wrote a song called ‘For Your Consideration’ that reflects on glam and Hollywood. That was the gateway for the album and it gave me the opportunity to explore broader themes.”

The bilingual LP includes “Femenine” and the Rina Sawayama collab “Kiss Me,” as well as the new single out today, a team-up with MUNA called “What’s Love.” It’s the closing track, and you can hear it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “For Your Consideration”
02 “Lorelei”
03 “Preciosa”
04 “Kiss Me” (Feat. Rina Sawayama)
05 “Femenine”
06 “What Type of Girl Am I”
07 “Cura”
08 “Fácil”
09 “Sucia”
10 “Baby Boy”
11 “What’s Love” (Feat. MUNA)

TOUR DATES:
02/13 – Camden, UK @ Jazz Cafe
02/19 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
05/24 – New York, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One
05/31 – Toronto, Canada @ The Drake
06/07 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy

For Your Consideration is out 3/22 on Giant Music.

