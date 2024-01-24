David Lee Roth Takes Shots At Wolfgang Van Halen And Sammy Hagar In Bizarre YouTube Monologues

For the past few months, David Lee Roth has been using his YouTube account to post bizarre monologues in which he tells stories and reflects on his long rock ‘n’ roll history with Van Halen, replete with sound effects and funny voices and all the grudges he’s carried throughout the years. In his most recent videos, Roth took shots at Wolfgang Van Halen (Eddie’s son, who played bass in the band and has his own group Mammoth WVH) and Sammy Hagar, who of course replaced Roth as the band’s lead vocalist.

His video about Wolfgang Van Halen, which is called “This Crazy Kid…” was posted earlier today. As Rolling Stone points out, it begins with a mock-interview with the younger Van Halen, who is imitated as saying: “Bro, I want people to know I got this job because of my talent. I would have this job anyway, even if my dad wasn’t God. I just want people to know I got this job because of my talent.”

A few days ago, Roth posted a video about Hagar (via Blabbermouth) calling out his “constant spew of diarrhea vitriol” in his direction. The two have a long and contentious relationship — last year, Hagar scoffed at Roth’s “embarassing” vocal performance in a podcast.

During his YouTube video, Roth referenced a story that Hagar revealed in a memoir about him finding a UFO while in California. “I know when you’re abducted by aliens, you get sex probed,” Roth said. “I am compelled to solicit this sordid subject in an effort to explain Sam Hagar’s conduct. For the last 10 summers, I haven’t said a single syllable about him. Not one. I defy you. And in the face of a constant fart gas aimed in our direction here at the Mojo Dojo Diamond Dave Laboratories.”

“And I think we’ve arrived at both the technical and the medical answer that may explain some of Sammy Hagar’s conduct and his constant spew of diarrhea vitriol in our direction,” Roth continued. “Sammy Hagar was abducted by aliens and he was sex probed. Sex probed.”

Sammy Hagar recently learned his real biological surname on an episode of PBS’ Finding Your Roots.

Roth’s other recent videos include a review of the Los Angeles staple Irv’s Burgers, a reminiscence about the Sportsmen’s Lodge Hotel, and a video of him dancing to INXS.