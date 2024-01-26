Sunny Day Real Estate – “Novum Vetus”

New Music January 26, 2024 12:01 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this week, Sunny Day Real Estate announced a 30th anniversary tour for Diary, their iconic debut album. They also revealed that they did an in-studio re-record of Diary called Diary (Live At London Bridge Studio). It features an unreleased song called “Novum Vetus,” their first new music in a decade, and that’s out now.

“Novum Vetus” was teased on Instagram last week. The song originated during the sessions for 1998 LP How It Feels To Be Something On. For the Diary re-record, Jeremy Enigk, Dan Hoerner, and William Goldsmith recorded it at London Bridge Studios. Hear it below.

Diary (Live At London Bridge Studio) is out 5/3.

