Sunny Day Real Estate Teasing New Music

Sunny Day Real Estate reunited in 2022 for their first tour in 12 years, and the current lineup has been chugging along on the road since then. Today, they started teasing new music, presumably from what will be their first album in 24 years. It’s unclear which members contributed to the recording of the new material.

No real details yet, but the audio comes attached to a video showing a time-lapsed drawing of an illustration, which includes the Latin phrase “novum vetus.” The new album will be their first since 2000’s The Rising Tide, though not the first album since then that they attempted to record. During the group’s last reunion, in 2008 and 2009, the band got together to record an album that was eventually abandoned, with conflicting accounts as to how much of it was actually completed. One song from it, “Lipton Witch,” was released as a standalone in 2014.

Here’s the teaser: