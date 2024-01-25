Air Announce More Moon Safari Shows

Moon Safari anniversary season is upon us. In 1998, the French duo Air released a gorgeous album of starry-eyed retro-futuristic makeout music. They went on to do a lot of great things after that, but Moon Safari still looms large over the rest of their career. Next month, Air will head out on their first tour since 2017. For the first time ever, they’re playing Moon Safari in full at every show. Now, Air have added some more dates, and they’ve also announced a 25th-anniversary edition of the album.

The new Moon Safari reissue will include a Spatial Dolby Atmos remaster of the album, as well as rare and unreleased tracks and Eating, Sleeping, Waiting & Playing, the 1999 documentary from Mike Mills, the director who would later make movies like Beginners, 20th Century Women, and C’mon C’mon. As for the tour, Air are still only playing Europe, and they’ve only added five dates. But hey, now they’re playing London’s Royal Festival Hall and Barcelona’s Sonar Festival. Check out their dates below.

TOUR DATES:

2/24 – Geneva, Switzerland @ Antigel at Victoria Hall

2/25 – Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

2/29 – Vienna, Austra @ Wiener Konzerthaus

3/02 – Berlin, Germany @ Theater Des Westin

3/07 – Paris, France, @ L’Olympia

3/08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

3/24 – London, UK @ London Coliseum

5/30 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

6/14 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sonar Festival

6/24 – Paris, France @ Days Off Festival, Philharmonie

7/21 – Berlin, Germany @ Zitadelle Spandau

7/23 – Vienna, Austria @ Medastadt Open Air

The deluxe 25th-anniversary edition of Moon Safari is out 3/8.