Brittany Howard – “Prove It To You”

New Music January 26, 2024 12:24 AM By James Rettig

Last year, Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard announced a new solo album, WHAT NOW, and so far we’ve heard “Red Flags” and its title track. WHAT NOW is out next week, and today Howard is sharing another new single from it, “Prove It To You.” “My next song is one I’m really proud of,” Howard wrote last week. “It’s different than anything I’ve ever done but felt like a cornerstone of the new record. The band and I are excited to perform this one live for you all.” It’s a house-inspired track she co-produced with Shawn Everett. Check it out below.

Howard will also voice Thelma in the upcoming film Thelma The Unicorn.

WHAT NOW is out 2/2 via Island.

