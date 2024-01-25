Mary J. Blige Says Lovers & Friends Lineup Included Her In Error

News January 25, 2024 12:39 PM By Chris DeVille

The retro rap and R&B festival Lovers & Friends announced its 2024 lineup this week, with a poster topped by names like Janet Jackson, Usher, Backstreet Boys, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, and Nelly Furtado. One name that was included erroneously, it seems, is Mary J. Blige. On her Instagram story, Blige shared a message today explaining that she is not performing at the Las Vegas fest due to other commitments.

Here’s what she wrote:

I am beyond humbled by the response from all of you about the announcement of me on Lovers & Friends Festival.

Unfortunately my inclusion was an error as I will be busy in preparation for my Strength of a Woman Summit just one week later!

I have the greatest fans in the world and can’t wait to see you in New York in a few short months!

Strength Of A Woman hasn’t announced its 2024 lineup yet, but it will be Mother’s Day weekend in New York. Last year’s event in Atlanta featured Coco Jones, Muni Long, Lucky Daye, Summer Walker, and Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Chris DeVille Staff

