Lovers & Friends 2024 Lineup Has Janet Jackson, Usher Performing Confessions, Backstreet Boys, & More

Lovers & Friends, the giant annual Las Vegas rap and R&B nostalgia-fest, always brings a whole lot of starpower to its lineups. If you had a song in Black radio rotation at any point between 1998 and 2006, you’ve probably been on a Lovers & Friends lineup. Last year, the festival featured big names like Usher, Mariah Carey, and Missy Elliott. The festival organizers have just announced the card for this year’s show, and it’s every bit as impressive.

Naturally, Usher, this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner, has to play every Lovers & Friends fest. Usher has become synonymous with Las Vegas entertainment in recent years, and the whole spectacle is named after his Lil Jon/Ludacris collab. At this year’s fest, Usher will perform his 2004 blockbuster Confessions in full for its 20th anniversary. He’ll share headliner duties with Janet Jackson and the Backstreet Boys.

The Backstreet inclusion is a sign that Lovers & Friends is starting to expand into white TRL pop, and this year’s festival also features Gwen Stefani and Nelly Furtado. It’s also got another blockbuster album performance: Lil Wayne doing Tha Carter III. Other big names on the poster include Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, TLC, Nas, Ludacris, MIA, Nelly, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Timbaland, T-Pain, Craig David, Jodeci, Eve, Kelly Rowland, Brandy, and Monica. Legitimate rap titans — Jeezy, Rick Ross, E-40, Method Man & Redman, Too Short, Cam’ron, Twista, Juvenile, Paul Wall, Trina — are way down in the tiny-fonts section. And even if you go down to the very bottom, you’ll still find heavy hitters like Amerie and 112. I would love to see Amerie and 112 in 2024! This festival looks great! The whole thing is happening in one single day — 5/4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. You can find all relevant info here.