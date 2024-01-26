Donald Glover Apparently Orchestrated Those Furries At The Nets Game And Other Recent Viral Videos — And His 21 Savage Biopic Was Fake Too

Strange things have been happening lately. At Tuesday’s Knicks/Nets game, Tyra Banks sat courtside between two furries, looking disturbed as they affectionately nuzzled her and each other. Comedian Mark Normand was pulled offstage mid-set at New York Comedy Club, and the venue was evacuated. During an exhibit of some very fancy custom sneakers, the lights went out, and when they came back on, the sneakers were gone. Now, it appears that all these things are linked, and that they’re all actually viral marketing for Donald Glover’s new Amazon show.

Glover is the star, co-creator, and executive producer of Amazon’s forthcoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the TV-series reboot of the Brad Pitt/Angelina Jolie movie. It’s set to debut next week. A recent Vanity Fair profile explains the show’s premise: “Glover and [Maya] Erskine play two wannabe spies partnered up by a mysterious entity they nickname ‘Hihi’ (that’s how he greets them in his messages).” As TMZ reports, HiHi is also the name of the company that rented out the New York Comedy Club for that Mark Normand set. HiHi has an Instagram page, and Glover is linking out to all these viral-stunt bits on his own Instagram stories. Last month, HiHi recruited people to perform stunts and missions for prizes, and Amazon is mentioned in the contest rules.

Earlier this month, Donald Glover also appeared alongside 21 Savage and Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin in the trailer for American Dream: The 21 Savage Story. That trailer was obviously not for a real movie; it was viral marketing for Savage’s new album. But plenty of people apparently believed that the movie was real. One of those people was former NFL star Shannon Sharpe, who recently interviewed Savage on his Club Shay Shay podcast. During their conversation, Savage informed Sharpe that the trailer is “a parody.”

In any case, Donald Glover would very much like to have all of your attention. Time will tell if Mr. & Mrs Smith is any good, but that’s basically beside the point now. It’s just one more vehicle for Glover to do his whole postmodern-prankster act.