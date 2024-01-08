Donald Glover portrays 21 Savage in a trailer for American Dream: The 21 Savage Story. The clip also features Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Savage at an earlier stage of his life, and it includes new music from Savage, who hasn’t released a solo album since 2018. (He has, however, released two collaborative albums with Drake since then.) “Music inspired by the film” will be released this Friday, January 12.

American Dream: The 21 Savage Story is purportedly a full-length feature film about 21 Savage’s life, though it’s unclear if it’s a real movie or if the trailer is just a teaser for the upcoming album. The trailer does say it will be in theaters on Independence Day 2024.

The clip was directed by Donald’s brother Stephen, Jamal Olori, Fam Udeorji, and Luis Perez. It starts off with McLaughlin playing a young version of Savage before Glover takes over the role, and there’s footage of him in the studio with Metro Boomin (who is played by Jabari Banks). The trailer also depicts when US Immigration And Customs Enforcement arrested him in 2019, and it shows Savage winning a Grammy afterward and being knighted by Natasha Lyonne.

Watch below.