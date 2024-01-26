Kelly Clarkson is on a U2 kick. Two weeks ago Clarkson sang “Pride (In The Name Of Love)” for her talk show’s recurring Kellyoke segment. Today she’s back with another classic from Bono and the boys. This time it’s “Mysterious Ways” from U2’s 1991 creative pinnacle Achtung Baby. Let ‘er rip, Kelly:

In other Achtung Baby news, U2 will perform on next weekend’s Grammys telecast, but beamed in live from their U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere residency in Las Vegas, presumably without Garth: