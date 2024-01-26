Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover U2’s “Mysterious Ways”

News January 26, 2024 5:07 PM By Chris DeVille

Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover U2’s “Mysterious Ways”

News January 26, 2024 5:07 PM By Chris DeVille

Kelly Clarkson is on a U2 kick. Two weeks ago Clarkson sang “Pride (In The Name Of Love)” for her talk show’s recurring Kellyoke segment. Today she’s back with another classic from Bono and the boys. This time it’s “Mysterious Ways” from U2’s 1991 creative pinnacle Achtung Baby. Let ‘er rip, Kelly:

In other Achtung Baby news, U2 will perform on next weekend’s Grammys telecast, but beamed in live from their U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere residency in Las Vegas, presumably without Garth:

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

David Lee Roth Takes Shots At Wolfgang Van Halen And Sammy Hagar In Bizarre YouTube Monologues

2 days ago 0

Madonna Responds To Fans Suing Her For Starting Concerts Late

2 days ago 0

Bourbon & Beyond 2024 Lineup Has Neil Young, Zach Bryan, Sunny Day Real Estate, & More

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest