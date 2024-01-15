Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover U2’s “Pride (In The Name Of Love)”

News January 15, 2024 5:33 PM By James Rettig

Kelly Clarkson covers multiple songs on The Kelly Clarkson Show every week in her recurring Kellyoke segment, and we post about a lot of them. Since resuming production post-writers’ strike, Clarkson has sang songs by Bloc Party, Olivia Rodrigo, the Proclaimers, and more. And today Clarkson covered U2’s “Pride (In The Name Of Love)” on her Martin Luther King Jr. Day episode. This is not the first time she’s covered U2 — previously, she’s done “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “Beautiful Day.” Check out her rendition of “Pride” below.

