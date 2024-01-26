Bruce Springsteen, Jason Isbell, Jelly Roll, & More Will Cover Jon Bon Jovi At MusiCares Tribute Concert

It’s 2024, and everything’s coming up… Bon Jovi? The band is celebrating the 40th anniversary of their debut with an upcoming Hulu docuseries, but before that, Jon Bon Jovi will be honored as MusiCares’ Person Of The Year a week from today as part of the Grammys festivities. Today the Recording Academy has reveled the performers’ list for the gala in his honor.

Besides Bon Jovi himself, here’s who’ll take the stage: Bruce Springsteen, Melissa Etheridge, Jason Isbell, Shania Twain, Brandy Clark, Jelly Roll, Goo Goo Dolls, Damiano David of Måneskin, Marcus King, the War And Treaty, and Lainey Wilson. Guitarist Richie Sambora, who left Bon Jovi in 2013, is rumored to perform as well. Jim Gaffigan will host the event, which will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Gayle King and Kylie Minogue will be on hand as presenters.

MusiCares is the Grammys’ charitable arm, which provides musicians with mental health and recovery resources as well as health and human services. Bon Jovi is being recognized for his philanthropic work through his Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation.