Hot Hot Heat Say Their Reunion Is Over

Well, that didn’t last long. In December, the pop-punky, new-wavey post-Y2K yelpers Hot Hot Heat released “Shock Me,” their first activity as a band since breaking up in 2016. Now, before taking the stage together or releasing any more music, the band has ended its reunion as abruptly as it began.

In a message posted to Instagram, Hot Hot Heat explain that, although they had planned a more robust reunion involving more new songs and some light touring, singer Steve Bays “came to feel he could not participate.” There’s also talk that band members Dante DeCaro and Paul Hawley might continue to work on the new music in a different context. Here’s the full missive from DeCaro:

For everyone who has been following recently: I report with apology, sadness, and some embarrassment, that the Hot Hot Heat reunion came to an end shortly before the new year. We had made plans to release much more music and do some shows and short tours but Steve came to feel he could not participate so those plans have been cancelled. However, the brief comeback was an energizing and inspiring thing. We are proud of the one new song we did release, and the volume and quality of unfinished and unreleased material has left Paul and I, at least, with the feeling that we may continue to produce new music in some capacity in the future. What this will be exactly, we don’t know. But stay tuned. Thank you for your love and support. I was so grateful to be back playing with these guys and was also reminded of all the great tunes and experiences we shared over the years that I was in the band, and since. It was a fun, if brief ride that has left a spark still burning.

