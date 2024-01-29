Back in 2020, the Texas slowcore band Teethe released their self-titled debut, which is being reissued via Winspear next month. Alongside that reissue, they’re putting out a 7″ featuring three songs — one of those, “Thanks,” is out today. The band’s Grahm Robinson said it’s ” about showing thanks, gratitude, and recognizing interconnectedness.”

This is the latest in a handful of tracks to emerge from Teethe since their debut. Last fall, they shared “Moon,” their side of a split with Bedlocked. “Tag,” which came out in early 2022, is also featured on the upcoming 7″.

Listen to “Thanks” below.

The Teethe reissue and their new 7″ are out 2/23 via Winspear. Pre-order it here.