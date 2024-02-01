The Strokes Playing Another Benefit Concert For Chicago Congressional Candidate Kina Collins

The Strokes have announced a benefit concert for Chicago congressional candidate Kina Collins. It’ll take place on March 8 at Credit Union 1 Arena, with support from Beach Bunny and NNAMDÏ.

This is the second time that the band has performed to raise money for Collins — in 2022, they did an intimate (for them) show at Metro, which was their first time performing at that venue in over twenty years. As Variety reported back then, Collins first met Strokes leader Julian Casablancas at a house party in New York.

“It is our great honor to help support progressive, caring human beings who are not captured by corporate power,” Casablancas said in a statement. “Though she is running for a Democratic district for Congress, we essentially consider her Independent… But above all, we believe Kina will do a wonderful job representing Chicagoans of all classes, creeds, color and background to build a stronger, more united, and more just world when she gets to Washington D.C.”

Casablancas continued: “We need more people like her in government and hopefully this is the beginning of a much-needed groundswell of justice-minded citizens replacing the old guard of corporate-approved defalcators and bribe-taking pilferers who have left us with mediocrity and inequality for far too long.”

Tickets for the show go on sale tomorrow, February 2, at 10AM CT. More details here.