Merge Records Announces 35th Anniversary Festival Lineup

Every five years, Merge Records, one of the greatest independent record labels of all time, throws itself a festival in its home base of North Carolina. Merge was founded in 1989, the same summer label founders Mac MacCaughan and Laura Ballance started Superchunk. (They came up with the name for the label while driving from legendary Sub Pop Lame Fest in Seattle — read their great 2009 label history Our Noise for more such factoids!) That means we’re up to 35 years of the label that gave us classics from Neutral Milk Hotel, Magnetic Fields, Spoon, Arcade Fire, Destroyer, Wye Oak, Waxahatchee, and many more.

Merge 35 is set for July 24-27 at the legendary Cate’s Cradle in Carrboro. Tickets go on sale next Friday, Feb. 9 at 11AM ET. The lineup features a bunch of excellent Merge artists new and old, including Superchunk, Destroyer, Wye Oak, the New Pornographers, William Tyler, Torres, Mary Timony, Hiss Golden Messenger, Rosali and many more. Here they are in alphabetical order.

LINEUP:

A Giant Dog

Eric Bachmann

Greg Cartwright (of Reigning Sound)

The Clientele

Destroyer

Friendship

Fruit Bats

Hiss Golden Messenger

Imperial Teen

David Kilgour

Mike Krol

Lambchop

H.C. McEntire

Carson McHone

M(h)aol

The New Pornographers

Previous Industries

Redd Kross

Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn

Rosali

Superchunk

Mary Timony

TORRES

William Tyler

Wye Oak